Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

PUBLISHED: 16:01 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 15 November 2018

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Here’s everything you need to know about the next meteor shower and when you can view it.

The Leonids is an annual meteor shower that takes place in November. It’s one of the most significant and visible showers, along with the Perseids and the Orionids, which took place this year in August and October respectively.

Meteor showers occur when particles of comet debris enter our atmosphere and burn up, appearing as shooting stars.

This year the spectacle of the Leonids - named after the Leo constellation - will be most visible from late Saturday night (November 17) until dawn on Sunday, November 18.

As is the case with most astrological events, catching a meteor shower is a waiting game. The best approach is to wrap up warm and have a comfy chair to sit in while you wait.

It will be visible to the naked eye so there’s no need for any equipment, just let your eyes adjust to the dark and look out for fast and bright meteors with fine trains.

Because the Leonids coincide with a new moon this year, the visibility should be especially good. For the best views find a safe location that is away from sources of light pollution such as street lights and where you can scan the whole sky.

Most Read

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Woman in her 80s robbed in Norwich alleyway

A woman in her 80s was robbed in an alleyway leading to Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd

Date revealed for Norwich Christmas lights switch on

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 3,000 jobs could be created at new Norwich business park

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide