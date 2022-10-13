'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'

The Lemonheads were said to have played a 'spectacularly awful' gig at Epic Studios on Tuesday - Credit: Kriss Knights

Gig-goers in Norwich want a refund after a concert by renowned US rockers The Lemonheads was described as "spectacularly awful".

A capacity crowd of 700 packed in to Epic Studios, in Magdalen Street, to see the band perform their It's a Shame About Ray album in its 30th anniversary year. But according to some folk in the crowd the gig quickly descended in to farce.

Attendees say lead singer Evan Dando arrived on stage dancing in a period style to 1950s music and "growling like a tiger" before picking up an acoustic guitar and performing "messy" renditions of the band's songs.

#lemonheads in Norwich tonight. Spectacularly awful. My sides genuinely hurt from laughing. Thought Dando was taking the piss but it kept getting worse. pic.twitter.com/m9W54AUqhC — Kriss Knights (@billyfurious1st) October 11, 2022

One fan, Kriss Knights said: "It was like he was singing through his teeth, every song ran in to the next.

"Then the band came on and we thought maybe he was going to be like 'got you' but it got even worse.

"He was mumbling about Courtney Love for a while then he professed his love for Kate Moss.

"As we left security were apologising but it wasn't their fault."

After his band left the stage, the singer attempted a "shambolic" cover of The Eagles' 'Lyin' Eyes' before jumping on to the vacant drum kit and attempting a drum solo to close the concert.

Epic Studios' music manager, Rick Lennox, said some talk of the gig had become "Chinese whispers" but added the venue had become concerned about Dando's "erratic" and "eccentric" behaviour earlier in the day.

Rick Lennox is the new live music manager of Epic Studios. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Lennox said: "Some people were saying we should've cancelled but we'd have faced more criticism and upset if we had.

"We're gutted, it was miserable in the office on Wednesday morning, this was supposed to be one of our showcase gigs and it's turned out to be a car crash."

Well The Lemonheads were an experience. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4CoD84vWi — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 11, 2022

He said about a third of the audience left the venue early, however many stayed until the end, something Mr Lennox said was a testament to The Lemonheads' fans.

A promotional photo for the gig at Epic Studios in Norwich - Credit: Lemonheads

He added: "They give him a lot of love, but clearly they were upset.

"We did everything to make this a great experience.

"For those who've been asking about refunds, please be patient while we work this out."

When asked on Twitter how he thought the gig had gone Dando replied: "V sad I couldn’t hit all the notes ( Every other show of the tour my voice was PERFECT). I feel fine about the gig The people that work at that venue are wonderful."



