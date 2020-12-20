Santa’s drive-thru grotto organisers threatened with legal action over name

Published: 3:52 PM December 20, 2020

Organisers of the drive-thru Santa’s grotto that sparked complaints from visitors are being threatened with legal action over its name.

Campaign group We Make Events has moved to distance itself from the beleaguered festive event in the grounds of Taverham Hall, just outside Norwich.

The attraction, which opened on Friday night promising a socially distanced way to see Santa, has been subject to a barrage of complaints.

It was branded ‘shambolic’ by some visitors who faced hours in queuing traffic and were unhappy about the quality of the experience.

The attraction was billed as having been organised “on behalf of We Make Events”.

We have been been made aware of a Christmas ‘drive-through’ event in Norfolk that has used the 'We Make Events' name.#WeMakeEvents is in no way associated with the event or it’s organisers and isn’t able to comment or provide any guidance to visitors. — #WeMakeEvents Campaign (@WeMakeEventsoff) December 20, 2020

But the group behind the national We Make Events campaign said it was “in no way associated with the event or its organisers.”

In a tweet the group added: “We are exploring legal options to prevent the organisers from using our name.”

Some visitors to the Santa's drive-thru grotto at Taverham Hall experienced queues for more than two hours. - Credit: Louise Purdy

Trade association PLASA (Professional Lighting and Sound Association) began the #WeMakeEvents campaign in May to support the professionals in the arts industry amid the coronavirus shut down.

In August it held a national event that saw buildings including Tate Modern, the London Eye, and the National Theatre lit up red to highlight the issue.

The organisers of the Taverham event, who issued a statement on Sunday, confirmed they were not linked to We Make Events, adding: “this is a local events company which is nothing to do with the national campaign”.

Santa's drive-thru grotto at Taverham Hall. PIC: TMS Media. - Credit: TMS Media

Ollie George, producer of Santa’s Drive-Thru Grotto, said: “We have taken on board the complaints and concerns that we have received since launching the event at Taverham Hall.

“We are doing our best to improve the event. There has been some positive feedback but we are aware of the concerns about traffic delays, particularly during the busiest periods, and we are working to address those."