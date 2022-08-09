Digger driver named Britain's Strongest Man
- Credit: Contributed
A city dad who was named England's Strongest Man has now set the bar at new heights.
Leeroi Smith is a digger driver by day but the 30-year-old has now been named the strongest man in Great Britain - having already won England's Strongest Man at the end of June.
The dad-of-one from Brewers Court in NR3 came out on top at an event in Tamworth on Sunday to find the mightiest muscles in the under-90kg category.
Mr Smith said: "I think every man competing out there left every part of their soul on the floor.
"I would definitely say it is the toughest event I have done yet."
The gym-goer who trains at Big Andy's in Dereham has now got his sights set on the world championships in Florida in November.
Mr Smith had to complete the following to take home the prize:
- Sandbag toss over a 3m bar
- 125kg log for reps overhead
- 18inc axel dead lift 365kg
- 120kg farmer's walk
- Two 85kg kegs for 15 metres
- 100kg kegg for 10 metres
- 147kg kegg for 5 metres