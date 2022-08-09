Digger driver named Britain's Strongest Man

Leeroi Smith with his trophy after winning Britain's Strongest Man in Tamworth on Sunday - Credit: Contributed

A city dad who was named England's Strongest Man has now set the bar at new heights.

Leeroi Smith is a digger driver by day but the 30-year-old has now been named the strongest man in Great Britain - having already won England's Strongest Man at the end of June.

The dad-of-one from Brewers Court in NR3 came out on top at an event in Tamworth on Sunday to find the mightiest muscles in the under-90kg category.

Mr Smith said: "I think every man competing out there left every part of their soul on the floor.

"I would definitely say it is the toughest event I have done yet."

Leeroi Smith was triumphant in a Britain's Strongest Man competition - Credit: Contributed

The gym-goer who trains at Big Andy's in Dereham has now got his sights set on the world championships in Florida in November.

Mr Smith had to complete the following to take home the prize:

Sandbag toss over a 3m bar

125kg log for reps overhead

18inc axel dead lift 365kg

120kg farmer's walk

Two 85kg kegs for 15 metres

100kg kegg for 10 metres

147kg kegg for 5 metres