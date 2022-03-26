Canaries fan to run 10k with Ipswich Town shirt and tattoo

Lee Potter reluctantly holding up the Ipswich Town shirt he will be wearing for Run Norwich - Credit: Contributed

He may be a Norwich City season ticket holder, but one avid Canary fan will be getting an Ipswich Town badge inked on his backside.

Hellesdon's Lee Potter, 43, has also pledged to run 10k around Norwich city centre wearing the blue and white colours of his beloved team's arch rivals.

His friend Steven Gigli at Black Dagger Tattoo has already booked Mr Potter in to his Norwich shop in May for the Tractor Boys tattoo.

It's all because Mr Potter - who is the Bacton Under 11s football coach - pledged to get the Ipswich tattoo if he raised £1,000 for his fundraiser in support of Ukraine.

One of the players in his team, goalkeeper Andrew Chambers, has Ukrainian grandparents living in Kharkiv which has been shelled.

"It's just a distressing time for them and they probably feel helpless as there is no way of getting the grandparents back to safety," Mr Potter said.

"That's the key to this and what will motivate me."

Mr Potter had already been signed up for the Run Norwich 10k on July 17 when the idea of setting himself Ipswich Town challenges was discussed with friends over a few pints.

He said: "I am a season ticket holder in the Barclay stand and the boys will give me a lot of grief. One of my mates said 'why are you getting the tattoo on your backside'?

"Firstly, no one will be able to see it and second we have a chant about always doing something on the old blue and white.

"There may be alterations to the tattoo along those lines at a later date."

The City fan has already received his Ipswich shirt in the post but is reluctant to touch it before his challenge.

"I am hoping to be booed and I want people to give me grief over it," Mr Potter joked.

"It is obviously a blue shirt which is quite relevant so I may get 'hope' in yellow on the back of the shirt with the number four."

Mr Potter has currently raised more than £1,200 to provide support and rehabilitation for wounded soldiers returning from the eastern Ukraine conflict zone.

Search 'Lee's fundraiser for Hope For Ukraine' on Facebook to donate.