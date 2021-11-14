Support worker completes Land's End to Norwich charity challenge
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
He was inspired to walk during lockdown and after completing more than 400 miles, a charity worker has raised thousands of pounds to help people with brain injuries.
Lee Skoyles, 29, from Horsford Street in Norwich, completed his epic 19-day challenge from Land's End to to City Hall on St Peters Street on November 12 for Headway charity.
The outreach support worker for Headway had always wanted to walk across the country but after taking his daily walks during Covid lockdown he was spurred to action and turned his goal into a reality.
Mr Skoyles, who has raised nearly £2,800, said: "I picked up my walking and had this realisation that I had been putting it off for a decade. If I put if off anymore I would get to my 60s and think, 'I should have done that'. If I didn't do it now it might not happen."
The fundraiser, who works for the Norwich's Headway base and goes out to people's homes, mainly walked on small roads and country tracks - although he nearly ended up on a dual carriageway in the south west on his third day which he said was "scary".
He averaged around 20 miles a day and during his route he climbed up Glastonbury Tor and stopped in several towns and cities including Penzance, Oxford and Thetford.
His final stretch was from Old Buckenham to Norwich.
Mr Skoyles added: "When I was walking in Cornwall and Devon it was incredibly hilly, coming from Norfolk. You could see for absolutely miles from the cliffs of Cornwall. It was breathtaking, beautiful and wild.
"The other part that made be go, 'wow,' was getting into Norfolk. It was beautiful with its recognisable horizon."
His most challenging aspect was at the start at around day five because he had not anticipated the hills - he also twisted one of his ankles slightly.
But as he got on with the challenge he got used to the distance and added: "I could walk for two more weeks. The money will be very significant for the charity. I'm chuffed about it."
To donate https://gofund.me/c2e18fe4