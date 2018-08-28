Search

‘He was a very popular lad’ - tributes to young father who died after falling from A47 bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 24 October 2018

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Archant

A man in his 20s, who died affter falling from a bridge on the A47 Monday evening, has been named as father-of-one Lee Lewis.

Police were called to the A47 at Easton at around 7.40pm on Monday following reports that somebody had fallen from a bridge at Longwater.

Following the fall Mr Lewis was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A JustGiving page, aiming to raise £1,000 has been set up to help Mr Lewis’ family following his death.

A tribute to Mr Lewis on the page, which has been set up by Charlotte Peach reads: “Lee was a very loved by his family, friends, partner and his son. He was a very popular lad and no one has expected for such tragic circumstances to happen.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The incident has since been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said that as a result of previous police contact with the man involved, the matter has been referred to the office as a matter of standard procedure.

