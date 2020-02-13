City's chance to shine as first-ever light festival kicks off tonight

A cultural celebration of all things light kicks off tonight in Norwich.

The inaugural Love Light Norwich Festival will run every evening until February 15.

It will include large-scale illuminations, a parade and live performances.

The free family-friendly festival is the newest cultural offering for the city and has been organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), supported with public funding from Arts Council England.

It will have the theme of love and belonging, and it will embrace the power of art and innovation to encourage wellbeing and community connection.

Alex Rinsler, creative director, said: "The Valentine's weekend comes at a time of the year when people feel socially isolated, as well as in love.

"We want to create a festival that promotes inclusion so that everyone can benefit from developing new connections with freely accessible events, all in the impressive setting of Norwich's unique heritage with unparalleled architectural richness."

To celebrate the festival, Norwich Market will open late until 9pm tonight.

The main event is the Valentine's Parade tomorrow night from 6pm and it will run from Norwich Cathedral to the Forum.

For more information visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk