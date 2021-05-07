Burst water main causes water shortage in Norwich

Updated

Published: 10:22 PM May 7, 2021 Updated: 11:09 PM May 7, 2021

Anglian Water is currently working to repair the burst water main. - Credit: Anglian Water

A burst water main has caused homes in a part of Norwich to find themselves with little or no running water.

Anglian Water engineers were called to repair the problem which occured in the Sherbourne Place area of Norwich on Friday evening.

The company expects water supplies to be restored by 11pm.

Following the repair, customers were adviced they may need to run their tap as the water may look a little cloudy or discoloured.

In an update shortly before 9pm, the company said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Sherbourne Place, Norwich, may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

You may also want to watch:

"Were working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped."

The compnay apologised for the inconvenience caused.