Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 January 2019

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

After weeks of thrills, slips and magical moments, time is running out to making the most of the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News Ice Rink.

The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018The skating team, ice candy, who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Thousands of men, women and children have already taken to the winter wonderland, located in Castle Mall Gardens, for a magical experience.

Now, there are just a few days left to soak up the festive atmosphere and create your own magic moments on Norwich Ice Rink, sponsered by Bakers and Larners of Holt.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “The ice rink has been hugely successful this year with more people than ever getting their skates on and enjoying themselves over the festive period.”

“We have received so many positive comments from those who have attended which are always great to hear - so thank you to everyone who has skated with us this season.”

The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018The ice skaters who performed at the opening of the EDP's Ice Rink 2018

Skate sessions are on the hour, every hour and last for 45 minutes, with a 15 minutes designated for changing shoes.

People will be able to skate up until Sunday, January 6 between 10am-9pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Sessions do sell out and pre-booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

For more information and updates, visit the Norwich Ice Rink website or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists