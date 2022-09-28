Gavin and Stacey star visits Norwich M&S

Larry, left, and George Lamb with Wildfarmed sandwiches at Marks and Spencer in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

One of the stars of Gavin and Stacey has swapped Essex for Marks and Spencer during a visit to the city earlier this week.

Actor Larry Lamb and son George stopped by the Norwich branch of M&S in Rampant Horse Street on Monday (September 26) to meet bread lovers and launch the "first ever planet-friendly sliced bread on the high street".

Larry is a familiar face on TV screens and is best known for playing Mick Shipman in the hit comedy programme while also appearing as Archie Mitchell in EastEnders between 2008 and 2010.

His son, TV presenter George, is the co-founder of sustainable farming company Wildfarmed which has partnered with M&S to enable UK shoppers to become part of a soil regeneration programme and help wildlife biodiversity.

The duo teamed up to show off some of the range which includes anti-ploughman's sandwiches consisting of sunflower with a light and nutty flavour.

Larry Lamb, right, with the Gavin and Stacey cast - Credit: PA

Other sandwiches in the Wildfarmed range include fruit and treacle, wheat and rye and a classic sliced white which are all priced at £2.25 each.

George said: "By working together with M&S we are able to transform vast areas of farmland from destructive chemical-based systems to regenerative systems that heal the land.

"Our partnership with Marks and Spencer heralds a new chapter not only for Wildfarmed, but for businesses who want to be on the right side of history.

"By choosing to work with Wildfarmed, Marks and Spencer are supporting an initiative that is bringing together farmers, food businesses and consumers to make agriculture a solution to the climate crisis, rather than a contributor."

Wildfarmed wheat is grown in nutrient rich soil and are put back into the fields of single crops while restoring biodiversity, soil and ecosystem health.

The father and son team are on the final leg of their four-day M&S tour having visited Norwich, Leicester and Cardiff so far this week ahead of Thursday's trip to Chelmsford.