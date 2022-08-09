Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Video

A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8) - Credit: Paul Oakley

A large black beast has been captured on camera slinking through a field near the city.

Paul Oakley, 44, who works in Norwich, was alarmed to see the creature wandering through the grass off Atlantic Avenue, Sprowston, at about 10am on Monday (August 8).

Mr Oakley said he is adamant what he saw was "not a cat or a dog" and whipped out his phone to capture the animal in the flesh.

He said: "I've never seen it before but I'm certain it is definitely not a cat because it was far too big.

"I don't think it was a dog either - its tail was the size of the hay bale."

The animal's tail was almost as high as a hay bale - Credit: Paul Oakley

Mr Oakley, who works as a site manager, said he was reluctant to get any closer to the animal due to its size.

He added the incident had left him bewildered.

After posting about it on Facebook, Mr Oakley said a member of the public who saw the post messaged him privately and suggested it could be a "black leopard".

Mr Oakley added: "I'd love to get to the bottom of it and find out what it is."

In 2020, a Freedom Of Information Act request revealed that Norfolk Constabulary has received 96 reports of big cat sightings over the past decade.

The FOI request, which was submitted to the police by a member of the public, revealed the peak year for such sightings was 2013 with 19 reports.

But Kevin Murphy, who runs Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, believes Mr Oakley's sighting is unlikely to be a panther.

Mr Murphy said: "The head ratio is too squat to be a wild carnivore.

"There appears to be no neck so the appearance is that of well-fed, or pregnant cat rather than a Norwich panther.

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue - Credit: Archant

"It's running gait appears to be that of a house cat, not used to walking on wheat or barley stubble.

"Alien big cats would, in their natural behaviour usually, seek cover to move around and avoid exposed open areas.

"My first impressions is that it is a domestic cat because the tail tip does not curl over enough to be a panther."