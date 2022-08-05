Two City stars displayed on side of Carrow Road in latest club revamp

Gabriel Sara is one of two new billboards featured at Carrow Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

A large billboard featuring Norwich City's summer signing Gabriel Sara is one of two new displays added to the back of the South Stand at Carrow Road.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed for Norwich on a permanent deal from Sao Paulo earlier this summer but has yet to play for the Canaries.

The other billboard showed 20-year-old Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele who is also expected to play a prominent role for the club this season.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele is the other player featured - Credit: Danielle Booden

Over the summer, the club has made several changes off the pitch such as modernising the crest and introducing stripes on the side of the ground.

Carrow Road will now showcase new floodlight technology following a new partnership agreement with AEC Illuminazione which will allow pre-match light shows to take place before night games.

Norwich City's new stripes on the side of Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

The Brazilian made his first public appearance as a Norwich player at a signing session on Thursday (August 4), sitting alongside Onel Hernandez at the Fan Hub, and could make his debut against Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Saturday's match will be the club's first home league game of the season as Norwich look to bounce back from a 1-0 opening day defeat to Cardiff City.

The club has been contacted for comment.