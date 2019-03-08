Tributes paid to 'larger than life' Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals Archant

The family of a Norwich DJ who died just one day after her 34th birthday have described her as a larger than life character who never stopped smiling.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren Green, also known as Miss DJ Westwood who died aged 34 earlier this year. Picture: David Fenwick Photography Lauren Green, also known as Miss DJ Westwood who died aged 34 earlier this year. Picture: David Fenwick Photography

Lauren Green, who was known as Miss DJ Westwood, was popular across the city for her ability to read the dancefloor and ensure everyone had a good time.

The former Thorpe St Andrew High School and City College student who grew up in Norwich had been diagnosed with a brain tumour four years earlier.

Miss DJ Westwood was a familiar face behind the decks of some of Norwich most popular clubs including Mojo's, Essence and Revolucion de Cuba where she developed a signature style and reputation for ensuring everyone had a good time.

Now, following her death on July 23, family have paid tribute to Miss Green describing her as a "larger than life character" who even while undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy never moaned or complained.

You may also want to watch:

David Green, Miss Green's father, said his daughter was a very bubbly person. He said: "Everybody liked her, young or old, she would talk to anyone, she was very conversational and everyone who met her liked her."

He said she had always loved music, especially Motown and added: "When she was DJ-ing she had the ability to read the dancefloor and spin people's favourite records so everybody came away with a good time.

"It wasn't unusual for people to book her up straight away and as a female DJ, I think that was probably unusual. You have to be good at what you're doing to be celebrated and that was her job."

Mr Green said the family had been stunned by the number of people who wanted to pay tribute to Miss Green following her death and said: "I'm just stunned by how many people knew and liked her. It's very touching, lovely to hear, we have got so many flowers and cards. We just think its a shame she's not here to hear all these comments about her, that's the sad thing about it."

Bernie Brennand, Miss Green's partner, said: "Lauren was the kindest person and her smile could light up the darkest day. She will be truly missed."

Miss Green's funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 14, after which there will be a celebration of her life and favourite music held at Revolucion de Cuba.

A tribute page raising money for the Brain Tumour Charity has also been set up in her memory, it can be found via: djwestwood.muchloved.com.