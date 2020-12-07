Rugby team's fitness challenge goes global

Published: 7:07 PM December 7, 2020

Join in on the exercise competition set up by Lakenham Hewett rugby club. - Credit: Lakenham Hewett rugby club.

People from as far away as New Zealand have joined a challenge set up by a Norwich rugby club.

The Lakenham Hewett Ladies rugby club, based in Swardeston, have asked people to get active in a competition to boost well-being during the pandemic.

Participants are assigned to one of four house teams and earn points by exercising.

Join in on the exercise competition set up by Lakenham Hewett rugby club. - Credit: Lakenham Hewett rugby club

So far, team members have logged more six million steps, walked 1096 miles, cycled 2,003 miles and ran 399 miles, as well as other activities such as stretching and dancing.

Join in on the exercise competition set up by Lakenham Hewett rugby club. - Credit: Lakenham Hewett rugby club.

Laura Fearnley, secretary at the club, said: "We have really tried to push this on social media to get as much of the community involved as we can, to make lockdown two that little more bearable and start a bit of competition to get people motivated."

You may also want to watch:

The competition will run for another two weeks and everyone is invited to take part.

Join in on the exercise competition set up by Lakenham Hewett rugby club. - Credit: Lakenham Hewett rugby club

Fore more information click here