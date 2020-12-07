Rugby team's fitness challenge goes global
- Credit: Lakenham Hewett rugby club.
People from as far away as New Zealand have joined a challenge set up by a Norwich rugby club.
The Lakenham Hewett Ladies rugby club, based in Swardeston, have asked people to get active in a competition to boost well-being during the pandemic.
Participants are assigned to one of four house teams and earn points by exercising.
So far, team members have logged more six million steps, walked 1096 miles, cycled 2,003 miles and ran 399 miles, as well as other activities such as stretching and dancing.
Laura Fearnley, secretary at the club, said: "We have really tried to push this on social media to get as much of the community involved as we can, to make lockdown two that little more bearable and start a bit of competition to get people motivated."
The competition will run for another two weeks and everyone is invited to take part.
Fore more information click here
