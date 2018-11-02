Two teddy bears removed from Labrador’s stomach

The teddy bears that were removed from Charlie's stomach. Photo: Taverham Vets Archant

A naughty dog was taken to the vet after his owners suspected he had eaten something he shouldn’t have.

Charlie, a Labrador retriever, and his worried owners made a visit to Taverham Vets recently.

The dog was brought in as he kept vomiting and his owners suspected he had cheekily eaten something that was making him sick.

Initial x-rays taken at the vet showed Charlie’s stomach was full of food and he was admitted for overnight care and given medication to help stop the vomiting.

However, Charlie continued to vomit despite treatment and a repeat x-ray showed his stomach as still full despite the fact he hadn’t eaten for 36 hours.

The decision was made to take Charlie into surgery and upon operating the vet discovered what was causing Charlie trouble.

A spokesperson for Taverham Vets said: “Vet Alice performed the surgery and found Charlie’s stomach was full of chewed up teddy bear toys, two in total!”

Charlie is now fully recovered and home with his owners.