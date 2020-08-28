Search

‘I’ve definitely overeaten’ - Singer La Roux spotted in Norwich restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:26 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 28 August 2020

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

Singer La Roux visited a popular Norwich restaurant earlier this week while visiting the city and was happy to pose for pictures with fans.

The synth-pop act, whose real name is Elly Jackson, dined at Gonzo’s Tea Room in London Street on Wednesday night and thanked them on her Instagram for a story for a “great meal”.

In the accompanying photo she was tucking into a giant portion of loaded fries and she also admited that she had “definitely overeaten” and was “gonna be sick”.

La Roux was originally a duo formed in 2006, but in 2012 producer Ben Langmaid left and Elly kept the name as her stage persona, and her two top ten singles are Bulletproof, which reached the number one spot, and In For The Kill.

As a solo performer, she released her second album Trouble in Paradise in 2014 and, after a six year hiatus, she released her third album Supervision in 2020.

While in the city, she also headed to shop Main Source in the Norwich Lanes and picked up some new trainers which she posted on Instagram too.

