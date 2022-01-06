Concern for welfare of missing Norwich man last seen with e-scooter

Kyle Hatch, 29, who was last seen heading in the direction of Marriott’s Way, in Norwich, has been reported missing. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 29-year-old man who was last seen in the Norwich area with an e-scooter, rucksack and tent has been reported missing.

Kyle Hatch was last seen leaving his home address off Marlpit Lane on Wednesday, January 5, at around 1pm.

Mr Hatch is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of slim build and has short dark brown hair with a bald patch.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, tan brown wellies and green trousers.

Mr Hatch left with an e-scooter, rucksack and tent and headed in the direction of Marriott’s Way.

The 29-year-old has not been seen or heard from since and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Searches will continue today and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Kyle or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 313.