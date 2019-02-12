Smashed bus window disrupts service on city route
PUBLISHED: 07:59 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 14 February 2019
A Norwich bus service had to be cancelled after a vehicle window was damaged from driving on an “unsuitable” roadworks diversion route.
Konectbus said the 7am service on route 5B, from Horning to Norwich, had not run due to a smashed window on the vehicle.
A spokesman for the company said the damage had occurred after the bus “had to be diverted onto an unsuitable route due to emergency roadworks”.
On Twitter Konectbus said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”