Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Smashed bus window disrupts service on city route

PUBLISHED: 07:59 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 14 February 2019

A Konectbus service between Norwich and Horning was disrupted due to a smashed vehicle window. Picture: Archant

A Konectbus service between Norwich and Horning was disrupted due to a smashed vehicle window. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2009

A Norwich bus service had to be cancelled after a vehicle window was damaged from driving on an “unsuitable” roadworks diversion route.

Konectbus said the 7am service on route 5B, from Horning to Norwich, had not run due to a smashed window on the vehicle.

A spokesman for the company said the damage had occurred after the bus “had to be diverted onto an unsuitable route due to emergency roadworks”.

On Twitter Konectbus said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: First look inside newly opened Cosy Club restaurant

Norwich Cosy Club general manager, Pete Harvey, middle, with waiting staff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man who denies turning house into Japanese restaurant will not face enforcement action

Orlando's, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police arrest two people in Norwich city centre

Police arrested two people on suspicion of theft on Rose Lane in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two men jailed for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich

Kylann Grannum (right) and Shaun Byers (left) pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Norwich Theatre Royal announce new season including Kinky Boots

The cast of Kinky Boots Credit: Helen Maybanks

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

Norwich City councillors have hit back at claims they are

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Vet issues warning to pet owners over food poisoning risks

Raisins that have been left down Marriott's Way. Picture: Roswitha Plater
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists