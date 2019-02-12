Smashed bus window disrupts service on city route

A Konectbus service between Norwich and Horning was disrupted due to a smashed vehicle window.

A Norwich bus service had to be cancelled after a vehicle window was damaged from driving on an “unsuitable” roadworks diversion route.

Konectbus said the 7am service on route 5B, from Horning to Norwich, had not run due to a smashed window on the vehicle.

A spokesman for the company said the damage had occurred after the bus “had to be diverted onto an unsuitable route due to emergency roadworks”.

On Twitter Konectbus said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”