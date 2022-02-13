Meet the Norwich bus firm using Valentine's Day to recruit new drivers

Konectbus has created a recruitment campaign in the style of a classified advert which is seeking a new driver for a long-term working relationship. - Credit: Supplied

For many, this time of year prompts people to express their love for one another.

While Valentine's Day isn't everyone's cup of tea, one Norwich bus firm is using the annual celebration as a way of finding new drivers.

Konectbus has created a recruitment campaign in the style of a classified advert which is seeking a new driver for a long-term working relationship.

Davina Langley, marketing manager, said: “We saw the level of engagement that our colleagues Morebus' recruitment campaign had gained in Dorset and we thought with Valentines coming, it would be great to play Cupid in Norfolk to attract drivers.

"Despite the recent driver shortages across our business, we have continued to run a full service ensuring that our passengers could get to where they needed to go.

"However, there is still a driver shortage at Konectbus and in a competitive recruitment market, we need to stand out from the crowd.”

Konectbus offers free in-house training, full time employment as well as a salary of up to £26,000 a year.

For more information, apply online via the website or email recruitment@goeastanglia.co.uk