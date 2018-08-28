‘This is their lifeline’ - Concern over bus route cancellation

Linda Manson, 59, who uses Konectbus everyday.

A community has described its fury after a bus company announced a route would close.

A Konectbus.

The 87 Konectbus service, which runs between Norwich, Poringland and Bungay, is due to be withdrawn because of “continuing unsustainable losses”, on January 2, 2019.

A statement on the Konectbus website said: “We have made the difficult decision to withdraw route 87, except in the evenings and on Sundays and bank holidays.

“Stoke Holy Cross and Caistor St Edmund will be served by Konectbus route 84. Upper Stoke will no longer be served by Konectbus.”

Members of the Poringland Community Group have discussed their worries for children, the elderly, and the lack of transport available in Stoke Holy Cross.

The bus service linking Mulbarton and Norwich.

Linda Manson, 59, of Stoke Holy Cross, who uses the bus every day said: “I knew something wasn’t quite right when the buses stopped turning up or arrived late.

“Elderly people rely on this bus for hospital appointments and to get into the city centre to socialise. This is their lifeline.

“Some people may be able to walk to the other bus stop, but I know many of the elderly, won’t.”

Since her husband died Ms Manson has not had access to a car.

She relies on the Konectbus, which comes eight times a day, to travel in and out of the city.

The service will be reduced to one evening service per weekday and seven per day on Sundays and bank holidays.

Ms Manson said: “I don’t understand why buses are being cancelled or reduced when people are being asked to use more public transport.”

Konectbus operates 80 buses throughout Norfolk from local towns and villages.

The company expanded to cover the Anglian Bus network in November 2012.

Ms Manson said: “The buses were much more efficient when they were run by Anglian Bus, Konectbus do not care at all.

“All we want is a reliable bus service which comes often and can take us where we want to go.”

Konectbus was approached for comment.