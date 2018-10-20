Search

Bus route blocked as parked cars make road impassable

20 October, 2018 - 09:51
The parking on Peckover Road. Picture: Konectbus

Archant

A bus service has had to make a diversion after bad parking has blocked its route.

The Konectbus 50 service is unable to go down Peckover Road, Norwich, near Eaton Park, as cars have been parked on both sides of the road.

A diversion has been put in place and the service will now travel down Norvic Drive, turn left into Rugge Drive before heading back to Norwich.

Route 50 takes commuters from Mousehold Health, through Norwich to Eaton Park.

It comes after the same service was affected by “inconsiderate parking” in Gertrude Road last month.

The road was blocked for four hours.

Updates to come.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

