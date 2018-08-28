Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA. Archant

Two kittens have been found dumped in a wheelie bin by a woman putting out her rubbish.

The kittens, which are believed to be five-months-old, were found in the bin on Wilby Road in Norwich earlier this week.

Paige Burnham, an RSPCA animal collection officer, believes the pair were left there deliberately.

“I think it is too much of a coincidence for two cats to be in a bin together - they must have been placed there deliberately,” she said. “I have no idea why someone would want to do this to these cats, as they are lovely and would make great pets.

“If anyone does have any information about these cats they can ring the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The pair do not have microchips but were found in a good condition.

They are now recovering in the care of the RSPCA Norwich and mid Norfolk branch and have been named Biffa and Veolia.