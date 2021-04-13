Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening

Published: 6:47 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 8:11 AM April 13, 2021

It was third time lucky when an historic Norfolk pub opened its garden to the public on April.

Licensee of Hethersett King’s Head Justin Harvey and landlord Ben Woof had been counting the days down to the re-opening of the pub after two previous abortive attempts were wrecked by Covid restrictions.

It was a case of a Phoenix rising from the ashes with the duo and staff opening for the first time in almost two years.

The team at The King's Head, in Hethersett, have been able to open on their third attempt. - Credit: Peter Steward

The garden at the pub was opened as lockdown restrictions were relaxed with local people enjoying a drink and food from a restricted menu. Staff agreed that they had been looking forward to the re-opening for months.

“We had been looking forward immensely to welcoming people back into our garden and then to May when they can return to the inside. It’s been a long and hard road but we are excited to get this far. It was good that the sun was out and it was just so good to see people back in the garden and enjoying themselves,” Mr Harvey said.

“So many people have put in so much effort to get us to where we are today. There has been a lot of work done in the background, but today was just the start of our journey,” he added.

Plans for the future include a complete redecoration programme and making more seating available in the garden and at the front of the pub which has been working with the Nature’s Neighbours charity aimed at protecting wildlife and improving biodiversity. Areas have been set aside to attract wildlife and to grow the pub’s own produce.

The 17th century inn has been closed since the previous landlords moved out almost two years ago. It will now be open throughout the week with the exception of Mondays when it will be closed apart from Bank Holidays.

Mr Harvey is also licensee of another historic Norfolk pub, the Wymondham Green Dragon.