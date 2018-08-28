Video

Café set to welcome new escape room in its basement bids for alcohol licence

The Missing Kind and the KindaKafe on Castle Meadow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A city centre café, which will soon house a new escape room, has lodged a bid to serve alcohol.

Sarah Rich of KindaKafe, which is based at 21 to 23 Castle Meadow, has applied to Norwich City Council for a premises licence.

Since 2014, the shop and café have been run by the Missing Kind, a charity which works to inspire kindness.

Earlier this year, Captive Heritage, which runs escape rooms beneath the Museum of Norwich and at Norwich Guildhall and Blickling Church, was granted permission to create a new game beneath the café.

The planning application, submitted in January and approved in March, said the escape room would operate in the basement of the 19th century grade II listed building.

It has a medieval undercroft and basement - which contains the start of a tunnel which rumour has previously said leads to Norwich Castle - which the café team sometimes open up for guided tours.

In the new premises licence application, which was received by the council on October 24 and has been published on its website, it says the space currently consists of a café, shop, event space and meeting rooms.

“It will also soon host a new escape game which will operate in the basement below the premises,” it says.

“We intend to open the café later in the evenings within our permitted trading hours, up to 11pm, offering a welcoming space for adults to socialise and enjoy a drink together.

“We expect the sale of alcohol and later opening hours will help to substantially increase the level of footfall to the premises, which will enable us to create more employment opportunities.”

They said while they plan to sell wines, beers and spirits, there will be no shots of alcohol for customers.

“All funds raised will support the work of our charity,” it says.

Before 2014, the building housed the Ponds shoe shop.

People have until November 21 to comment on the premises licence application.

• For more information on the Missing Kind and its work, click here.