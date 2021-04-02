News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich Kill the Bill protesters set to take to streets

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:44 AM April 2, 2021   
Kill the Bill protesters outside the Forum in Norwich during previous demo.

Kill the Bill protestors at a previous demo in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 'Kill the Bill' protest is set to take place in Norwich despite current Covid restrictions on mass gatherings. 

The demonstration will see protesters gather outside Norwich City Hall at 1pm on Saturday, April 3.

It is one of dozens that are planned across the country against legislation put forward by home secretary Priti Patel, which would give police chiefs powers to put more restrictions on protests, including imposing start and finish times, setting noise limits and applying rules to demos involving just one person.

In a message put out on Facebook inviting people to take part in the event, a group called Kill the Bill Norwich said: “Come together and raise your voices, let the world know your defence of your rights!”

Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Forum in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Forum in Norwich.  - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Last weekend a similar protest organised by Extinction Rebellion Norwich passed peacefully

Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching regulations can be fined.

Norfolk police has been approached for comment.
 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Paddleboard Hire have officially launched their new base at Gibraltar Gardens pub.

New paddleboarding base launches at beer garden on the Wensum

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Britannia, the hotel which owns Sprowston Manor, has been ranked the worst in the UK for the seventh

Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police and forensic officers at the cannabis factory, Morgan Way at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Two men found hiding in cupboard at cannabis factory

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus