Norwich Kill the Bill protesters set to take to streets

Published: 11:44 AM April 2, 2021

Kill the Bill protestors at a previous demo in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 'Kill the Bill' protest is set to take place in Norwich despite current Covid restrictions on mass gatherings.

The demonstration will see protesters gather outside Norwich City Hall at 1pm on Saturday, April 3.

It is one of dozens that are planned across the country against legislation put forward by home secretary Priti Patel, which would give police chiefs powers to put more restrictions on protests, including imposing start and finish times, setting noise limits and applying rules to demos involving just one person.

In a message put out on Facebook inviting people to take part in the event, a group called Kill the Bill Norwich said: “Come together and raise your voices, let the world know your defence of your rights!”

Extinction Rebellion protesters at the Forum in Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Last weekend a similar protest organised by Extinction Rebellion Norwich passed peacefully.

Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching regulations can be fined.

Norfolk police has been approached for comment.

