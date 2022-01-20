News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Has £10,000 prize crash landed in Norwich from space?

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:01 PM January 20, 2022
GoodMove launched a key worth £10,000 into space yesterday (Wednesday, January 19) which has since crash-landed in Norwich

A prize worth £10,000 is claimed to have crash-landed in a Norwich suburb after a quick stint in space - but it is still waiting to be found.

A housing firm claims they launched a key into space on a weather balloon before it came back down to earth.

The firm now says it has landed in Drayton and whoever finds the key stands to win £10,000 towards a deposit for a first house purchase.

The PR stunt has caused some confusion on social media with some doubting the key actually landed randomly. Clues to the key's whereabouts are being posted online. 

The company livestreamed the launch it as it made a steady ascent to the outer corners of the earth's atmosphere.

It took a little over an hour and a half for the key to reach 113,000ft and weathered external temperatures as low as -25°C.

