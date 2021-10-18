Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences
A woman has described how part of her has been "destroyed" and she fears she will never recover following historic sexual abuse by a dangerous offender.
The woman was one of three young girls subjected to abuse by Kevin Pritchard, 65, between the 1970s and 90s.
Norwich Crown Court heard that during a 14-year period Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, repeatedly abused the three victims, who were under 12 at the time. He was given a 17 year sentence.
Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said Pritchard had told each of his victims to keep it a secret.
Pritchard, who was between 20 and 30 when the offences were being committed, was arrested last year and admitted the offending stating he did not know why he had done it and had "probably been drinking".
He appeared at court on Monday (October 18) for sentence having previously admitted 15 offences, including gross indecency with a girl under 14 and indecent assault of a girl under 14.
Before Pritchard was sentenced, Mr O'Donnell read out a statement on behalf of one of the victims, describing how the abuse she had suffered left her wanting to take her own life.
The victim, who can’t be named for legal reasons, said: “Taking away a child’s innocence is one of the most horrific crimes out there.
“No amount of time of time in prison or compensation can give back what he has taken from me.
“That man is a danger to children and women. Because of that man I nearly left my children without a mother. Because of that man I have felt alone for most of my life.
“He destroyed a part of me. Although I am a survivor I will never fully recover.”
Judge Andrew Shaw imposed an extended 17-year sentence on Pritchard, made up of a total of 13 years in prison and an extra four on licence.
Judge Shaw told Pritchard he was a "dangerous” man whose offending has had a “lasting impact” on his victims.
He added: "You yourself were a child victim of sexual abuse and struggled with your mental health.
“This is a classic example of someone who was abused who became an abuser.
“You turned to children for revenge and sexual gratification.”
Michael Clare, mitigating, said Pritchard, who admitted the offences, was a “matter of fact individual” who understood “there is nothing he can say in the circumstances which he hasn’t said already”.
Pritchard was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) indefinitely and must also sign on the sex offender's register.