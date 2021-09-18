News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Meet Norfolk's Tiger King: Wildlife expert caring for big cats and cobras

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2021   
Kavin Murphy (inset) is no stranger to looking after big cats

Kevin Murphy (inset) is no stranger to looking after big cats - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Cat-sitting a cougar is unusual for most people - but that's just another day in the life of Kevin Murphy.

The 42-year-old wildlife expert deals with escaped 20ft boa constrictors during the day, then comes home to find a puma on the sofa. 

Mr Murphy, who runs Norfolk Wildlife Rescue from his home in Norwich, often gets called upon to help people with their exotic pets. 

And recently he has to bring his work home. 

Kevin Murphy, Norfolk Coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue and founder of Norfolk Wildl

Kevin Murphy, who runs Norfolk Wildlife Rescue - Credit: submitted

The independent wildlife advisor said he has been interested in working with animals since he was child.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Murphy took a trip down memory lane to recall his strangest encounters. 

1. Boa constrictor 

Most Read

  1. 1 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  2. 2 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
  3. 3 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
  1. 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
  2. 5 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
  3. 6 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
  4. 7 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
  5. 8 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
  6. 9 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
  7. 10 Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September

Being called to recover a 20ft snake which can "squeeze you to death and swallow you whole" sounds terrifying to most people. 

But that was exactly what Mr Murphy was told to look out for when he was called to a house in Loddon to track down an escaped boa constrictor two years ago.

BOA CONSTRICTOR boa constrictor, ADULT

BOA CONSTRICTOR boa constrictor, ADULT - Credit: slowmotiongli/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Upon locating the reptile he was satisfied the boa constrictor had the appropriate veterinary certificate and registration. 

2. Wolfdog 

Bred in Hungary, this fourth generation animal was owned by a woman who lived in Mattishall. 

"This was actually a favourite of mine," Mr Murphy said. 

Sam Bryce with her Czechoslovakian Wolfdog, Loki. Loki has been trained to search for lost dogs Hi

Kevin Murphy looked after a wolfdog near Norwich until very recently when it was moved to another owner - Credit: Archant

"It did not need a licence or anything in particular. I actually only just finished looking after it because the owner needed someone else to look it." 

3. Big cat 

Seeing a puma lying on the sofa is not something you see every day.

"I have lived in the city for 10 years and visited places around Norfolk I did not even know were here through the job," Mr Murphy said. 

Kevin Murphy received a call to look after a big cat. His response was "size is not an issue" on the phone

Kevin Murphy received a call to look after a big cat. His response was "size is not an issue" on the phone - Credit: Kevin Murphy

"That was the case when I received a call to pet-sit this puma, which is also known as a cougar or mountain lion."

When the enquiry first came in this summer, the caller simply said he had a big cat, to which Mr Murphy replied size was not an issue.

Big cats can be owned in the UK with the appropriate license. 

4. King cobra 

A venomous snake let loose in a pet shop could have spelled disaster. 

Fortunately, Mr Murphy was on hand to locate a snake which had escaped from its tank after it had been missing for two weeks. 

The six-year-old king cobra is 9.5ft long that will grow to 18ft long. Picture: Jeremy Long.

A king cobra was on the loose in a Norwich pet shop before Mr Murphy's intervention - Credit: Jeremy Long \ JCL Photography

"I am not sure why they didn't just shut the shop." Mr Murphy said.

"Members of the public could have walked right past it." 

5. Eagle owl 

Another escapee Mr Murphy was called to was an eagle owl which had fled from a zoo in 2007. 

"These things can happen so I am not going to criticise anyone for it," Mr Murphy said. 

"I got this one back but there have been one or two that have got away." 

Kevin Murphy, who runs the 24 hour service Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, looked after Willow until she wa

Kevin Murphy, who runs the 24 hour service Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, looked after Willow until she was able to be returned to her owner - Credit: Kevin Murphy

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate carpark

Man found in city flat named at inquest

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Andre Smith, owner of Cans 'N' Cocktails bar on Norwich's Prince of Wales Road with StopTopps anti-drink spiking measure

Women's Safety

Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon