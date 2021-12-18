Man left with head injury after crash on Ketts Hill

A man was left with a head injury after a crash on Ketts Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with a head injury after a crash on Friday night on Ketts Hill in Norwich.

The police were called to the junction with Whitwell Road at 5.20pm on December 17 following the incident.

The police did not say whether the person injured was a passenger in a vehicle or a pedestrian.

The incident caused delays in the area and the Carrow crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended just after 8pm to help with scene safety.



