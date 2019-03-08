Search

Fire at Kettle Chips factory suspends production of popular snack

PUBLISHED: 15:37 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 21 October 2019

Kettle Chips being produced in Norwich. Pic; Archant

Kettle Chips being produced in Norwich. Pic; Archant

Archant

Production has been suspended at well-known crisp factory after a fire broke out in one of its cookers.

Stock picture of the Kettle Chips factory in Bowthorpe near Norwich: Picture: Bill SmithStock picture of the Kettle Chips factory in Bowthorpe near Norwich: Picture: Bill Smith

Shortly before 4.30am on Monday morning, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kettle Foods on Barnard Road, Bowthorpe, to reports of a cooker fire at the factory, which produces the famous Kettle Chips.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow spent around an hour on scene, assisting factory workers who had already started containing the fire.

A spokesman for Kettle Foods said: "A minor fire in one of our cook rooms was contained and immediately put out by our internal team early this morning.

"The fire brigade was called as a precautionary measure, although the fire had already been extinguished, and we were given the all clear.

"At Kettle, we pride ourselves in developing the highest quality products, therefore, we have temporarily suspended production to ensure there is no compromise in our award-winning chips.

"We would like to confirm that no products were affected and production will restart shortly."

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

WATCH: ‘Amazing’ lightning strike caught on CCTV

A lightning strike over Norwich was caught on CCTV at Advance Vehicle Rental on Turnpike Close (Picture: Advance Vehicle Rental)

How to watch meteor shower with 20 shooting stars per hour

The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak tonight. Photo: Getty Images

