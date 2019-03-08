Video

Fire at Kettle Chips factory suspends production of popular snack

Production has been suspended at well-known crisp factory after a fire broke out in one of its cookers.

Stock picture of the Kettle Chips factory in Bowthorpe near Norwich: Picture: Bill Smith Stock picture of the Kettle Chips factory in Bowthorpe near Norwich: Picture: Bill Smith

Shortly before 4.30am on Monday morning, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kettle Foods on Barnard Road, Bowthorpe, to reports of a cooker fire at the factory, which produces the famous Kettle Chips.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow spent around an hour on scene, assisting factory workers who had already started containing the fire.

A spokesman for Kettle Foods said: "A minor fire in one of our cook rooms was contained and immediately put out by our internal team early this morning.

"The fire brigade was called as a precautionary measure, although the fire had already been extinguished, and we were given the all clear.

"At Kettle, we pride ourselves in developing the highest quality products, therefore, we have temporarily suspended production to ensure there is no compromise in our award-winning chips.

"We would like to confirm that no products were affected and production will restart shortly."