Fashion show held at city store in aid of breast cancer charity
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Women who have had breast cancer and charity volunteers took to the catwalk as part of a fundraiser for a vital cause.
Keeping Abreast and John Lewis have teamed up to host a series of in-store events to support those going through breast cancer and reconstruction, as well as to help raise funds and awareness for the Norfolk-based charity.
The Style Shows were held on Saturday, and saw volunteers including Caroline Scott, Catherine Bailey and Tracey Davies take part, model autumnal styles.
They were held in the lingerie department, with the aim of showing that it is still possible to look and feel feminine after reconstruction surgery.
The events, held to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, will continue - there will be beauty workshops at the first floor Style Studio on Saturday, October 23 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 24 from 11am to 4pm.
There will also be GHD and Dyson wig and hair styling workshops the following weekend.
