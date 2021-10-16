News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fashion show held at city store in aid of breast cancer charity

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 5:00 PM October 16, 2021   
Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Breast cancer survivors, Catherine Baile

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Breast cancer survivors, Catherine Bailey, Tracey Davies and Caroline Scott. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Women who have had breast cancer and charity volunteers took to the catwalk as part of a fundraiser for a vital cause.

Keeping Abreast and John Lewis have teamed up to host a series of in-store events to support those going through breast cancer and reconstruction, as well as to help raise funds and awareness for the Norfolk-based charity.

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Julie Hanks, Volunteer, Emma Queensbour

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Julie Hanks, volunteer, Emma Queensbourgh, volunteer and trustee, Jess Welling, partner, Debbie Garrolds, partner, Tony Culyer, team manager, and Laura Grey (centre), events and marketing coordinator. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Style Shows were held on Saturday, and saw volunteers including Caroline Scott, Catherine Bailey and Tracey Davies take part, model autumnal styles.

They were held in the lingerie department, with the aim of showing that it is still possible to look and feel feminine after reconstruction surgery.

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Personal Stylist Andrea Ferguson. Pictur

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Personal stylist Andrea Ferguson. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The events, held to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, will continue - there will be beauty workshops at the first floor Style Studio on Saturday, October 23 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 24 from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be GHD and Dyson wig and hair styling workshops the following weekend.

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Personal Stylist Andrea Ferguson. Pictur

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Personal stylist Andrea Ferguson. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. Pictures Brittany Woodman

Keeping Abreast charity fashion show at John Lewis Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


