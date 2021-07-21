Katherine Ryan Norwich show called off just before start due to Covid

Published: 6:49 PM July 21, 2021

Katherine Ryan's Norwich show has been cancelled after a member of the line-up was told to isolate - Credit: Archant

Customers have been left disappointed after a late cancellation to a show in Norwich this evening due to Covid.

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan's show at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street, due to start at 7.30pm, has been called off.

An urgent notice to ticketholders explained a member of the line-up for the event had been pinged after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid.

The notice said: "Unfortunately, a member of the line-up for tonight’s show has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid meaning tonight’s show cannot go ahead as planned.

Epic Studios on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Epic Studios - Credit: Epic Studios

"The promoters are in discussions with Katherine's management to reschedule this show and any updates will be sent to you in the coming days.

"Please do not contact the artists or the venue as they have no information regarding your booking.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The notice was sent to ticketholders around 5pm, less than three hours before the performance was due to begin.

The 38-year-old Canadian comedian, who is based in London, has performed at venues across Canada, clubs throughout England, and the famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles in the past.

Also scheduled to appear in the line-up were MC Dave Ward, Adam Rowe, famous for his exploits at Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool and appearing on the Nationwide adverts, and Jen Brister, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Frankie Boyle's New World Order.

It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson apologised during Wednesday's PMQs to businesses who have been inconvenienced by the 'pingdemic'.

Mr Johnson said: "We will be switching, as the House knows, to a system based on contact testing rather than contact isolation - but, until then, I just must remind everybody that isolation is a vital tool of our defence against the disease."