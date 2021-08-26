Katherine Ryan fans still await refunds after Norwich gig cancellation

Published: 12:39 PM August 26, 2021

Katherine Ryan spoke of her fondness for Norfolk as she hosted the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Comedy fans who were disappointed by the last-minute cancellation of Canadian star Katherine Ryan say they are still awaiting refunds more than a month after the ill-fated gig.

On July 21, 8 Out of 10 Cats regular was due to become the first performer to entertain a full capacity Epic Studios in Norwich after restrictions lifted last month.

However, after one of her touring group tested positive for Covid-19 the plug had to be pulled on the performance and a new date could not be scheduled.

But more than a month on and gig-goers are still waiting for their refunds, with delays leaving punters out of pocket.

Among them is Ali Pettitt, who paid £80 for her and husband Adrian to attend the performance.

Adrian and Ali Pettitt, who had tickets to see Katherine Ryan at Epic Studios - Credit: Archant

She said promoter Easy Ticketing, the same team behind the rescheduled Comedy in the Park and Craig David events, had been unresponsive to emails chasing reimbursement.

She said: "It's just frustrating because they have said they will refund but nothing has materialised."

Laura Rycroft, of Epic Studios, said the venue had been made aware of the difficulties in securing refunds.

She said: "As a venue we were saddened the Katherine Ryan show was unable to go ahead as planned due to a positive Covid test within the tour group.

"We are also disappointed that we have been unable to reschedule the show as hoped and understand the disappointment felt by all the ticket holders.

"We work closely with the promoters and share the difficulties they have faced due to the impact of Covid.

"While we as a company are unable to issue refunds on the promoter's behalf due to tickets being sold directly by them, we know they are working hard to process the refunds for all their shows that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic."

In an email sent to ticket holders, Easy Ticketing explained that as the event had not been rescheduled, people would be entitled to full refunds.

It is not the first time its refund policy has come in for criticism, with its terms and conditions stating they are unavailable to people when events are rescheduled - instead only offering credit notes.

Easy Ticketing has been contacted for comment.