Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?

Two British comedy favourites were spotted messing around on the river in Norwich today.

Funny folk Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were being filmed paddleboarding near to the Red Lion pub at Bishop Bridge.

But pregnant Ryan, 39, struggled to to get to grips with the board and soon had to be fished out of the chilly waters of the Wensum.

Katherine Ryan filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

However Wilkinson, 47, appeared to be loving life on the water, even waving and chatting to families picnicking on the riverbank as he glided down the river.

Best known for their appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the duo are believed to have been filming their new show: Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays.

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The show was announced last month by Channel 4 and is expected to air next year.

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

According to Channel 4 the show will involve "the best undercover resorts, road-testing and reviewing the most value-for-money restaurants in each destination".