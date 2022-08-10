Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Exclusive

Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?

Logo Icon

Harry Torrance

Published: 4:00 PM August 10, 2022
Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson filming a new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Katherine Ryan and filming new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Two British comedy favourites were spotted messing around on the river in Norwich today. 

Funny folk Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson were being filmed paddleboarding near to the Red Lion pub at Bishop Bridge.

But pregnant Ryan, 39, struggled to to get to grips with the board and soon had to be fished out of the chilly waters of the Wensum.

Katherine Ryan filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Katherine Ryan filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

However Wilkinson, 47, appeared to be loving life on the water, even waving and chatting to families picnicking on the riverbank as he glided down the river.

Best known for their appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the duo are believed to have been filming their new show: Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays.

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The show was announced last month by Channel 4 and is expected to air next year.

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Joe Wilkinson filmimg new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

According to Channel 4 the show will involve "the best undercover resorts, road-testing and reviewing the most value-for-money restaurants in each destination".

Norwich News

Don't Miss

An NR2 community centre has been transformed into a social supermarket to help provide affordable food

New social supermarket opens with discounted food

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Linda Dagless has been working for eight years to establish who the trees belong to

Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
NL_pizzaonepancakestoo_tombland_2002

Nostalgia

7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Van offering free burgers coming to Norwich city centre this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon