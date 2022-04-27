Marathon effort: City woman, Karen, completes 100 mega runs
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Just over ten years ago Karen Doak laced up her running shoes and began training for her first marathon.
Now, 12 years on from her 2010 debut, the marathon and ultra-marathon runner has completed 100 of the gruelling races – and she’s got the medals to show it.
The Heathside Road woman began running for fitness, explaining: "I didn't do any exercise until my early 30s and felt like I needed to do something to keep fit.
"My partner Paul really inspired me to take up running back in 2009. In 2010 I started training for my first marathon.
"It was both scary and daunting to start with as I'd never run that distance before - it was a big jump from the 10Ks I'd been doing. I learned a lot about marathon running that day."
But Karen’s running really kicked up a notch in 2013 when she entered herself for six races in a 12-month period.
The sports therapist said: "I was hooked.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date for new Tesco Express store REVEALED
- 2 Road closures across city lead bosses to warn of bankruptcy
- 3 Yobs wreck brand new outdoor furniture at charity-run park cafe
- 4 Opening date for Royal Arcade's new gin making emporium revealed
- 5 Fire in workshops sees three engines race to unit
- 6 French festival with food trucks and free masterclasses coming to Norwich
- 7 Long delays in Norwich and broken down vehicle on A47
- 8 Anger as wall still not fixed following lorry crash nearly three months ago
- 9 Prisoner attacked fellow inmate with weapon in jail yard
- 10 Lidl wants to find site near Norwich for new store
“Since then as well as the normal 26.2 mile runs, I've also completed eight 100-mile marathons and a 220-mile continuous run across Scotland - which took me around 86 hours to complete.
"That was my favourite experience - it was incredible.”
Her dreams have been hamstrung before: "I tried it the year before but got injured which really upset me - so I was even more determined to finish it.”
Courtesy of a combination of marathons, ultra-marathons, triathlons and Iron Man challenges, Karen has now run roughly upwards of 20,000 miles.
And her passion has also taken her across the world, competing in cities such as Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris.
Karen, who lives in NR1, completed her milestone marathon on April 10 in Scotland on the island of Arran.
She’s also not slowing down any time soon: "I've got quite a lot lined up in the future, with my next run in June, travelling the whole of the Pennine Way - 268 miles.
"Everyone is capable of doing a marathon - it's an immense feeling when you finish."
How to train for your first marathon
Marathon expert Karen had many tips for runners who aren’t as experienced as she is.
She said: "First of all, don't start off too quickly, start slowly and with small runs.
"Lots of people make the mistake of going out to run a 10K - getting too tired or injuring themselves and then never running again.
"Something like a couch to 5K are brilliant to set you off on the right foot.”
She added: "Looking after yourself by eating and drinking plenty over the course of a run is also really important.
"Eating and drinking little and often works well for long distance runs especially.
"A lot of running is mind games with yourself - you have to tell yourself you can keep going - have some food and you'll feel better."