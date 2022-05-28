New karaoke bar in Norwich approved with noise nuisance conditions
- Credit: Getty Images
Revellers will soon be belting out Sweet Caroline, Dancing Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody after plans for a new karaoke bar in Norwich were approved.
Norwich City Council has given the go-ahead to an application proposing a restaurant and bar with karaoke rooms in the upper floors be opened in a former Chinese restaurant on Prince of Wales Road.
But the applicants have been told more details on measures to avoid it becoming a noise nuisance to neighbours, including the exclusive private members Norfolk Club, will be needed before work can begin.
It comes after concerns were raised about similar nightlife life developments.
In September approval was also given for a new nightclub to replace the former Liquid, which closed a decade ago, despite 18 neighbours objecting to a new rooftop terrace arguing it would exacerbate noise issues from the late-night venues.
Approval for the karaoke bar states that no amplification equipment can be moved in unless it is approved in advance.
In their written approval for the application, council planning officers add: “No development shall take place until details of sound insulation measures to prevent noise transmission from the building to neighbours and the Norfolk Club to the rear have been submitted to the local planning authority and approved in writing.”
The approval also states that the venue cannot open past 3am.
The property at 16 Prince of Wales Road is currently vacant and will operate under new ownership.
It was previously a series of Chinese and Japanese restaurants and was most recently a bar and Korean barbecue eatery called Vanity.
In 2018 a bid for club licence for the premises was rejected.
The plans, which show a proposed venue name of X Party, state: “The proposal will not have any negative impact on the neighbouring properties and the proposal would encourage business growth in the city centre.”
The new venue will add to the provision of nightlife venues amid calls from ward councillors for the street to be regenerated to offer multi-purpose facilities.
Lesley Grahame, city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, said: "It's a tale of two streets: people who live there and visitors, daytime and night-time, thrill-seeking on the street and sleepless nights for people who live there.”