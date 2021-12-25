News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Teemu is awesome': The Darkness frontman on his love for Norwich City star

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:21 AM December 25, 2021
The Darkness' frontman Justin Hawkins has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

The Darkness' frontman Justin Hawkins has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

It's official. The Darkness' frontman Justin Hawkins is a big fan of Teemu Pukki.

Speaking to Timo Isoaho in Soundi Magazine during the band's gig at the Qstock Festival in Oulu in July, Mr Hawkins spoke of his admiration for the Norwich City striker.

"He came to the club for free and must be one of the most successful transfers in history," he said.

"Teemu is awesome."

Pukki currently sits eighth on the list of Norwich's all-time top goalscorers with 72 goals from 144 appearances having joined the club on a free transfer from Brøndby in the summer of 2018.

All of The Darkness' band members support the Canaries and played against a five-a-side team set up by famous Ipswich Town fan and sponsor Ed Sheeran a few years ago - beating the 'Bad Habits' singer's squad 7-5 on the day.

Lead singer Mr Hawkins has previously spoken about his fond memories of watching Robert Fleck and Robert Rosario and he once said "I always feel like when Norwich do well, The Darkness does well". 

The band, which was originally formed in Lowestoft in 2000, released its seventh studio album Motorheart.

