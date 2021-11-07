Dance school finally finds a home - but now needs cash to kit it out

Lisa Hunter, centre, owner and teacher, with some of her children at the Just Dance School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A city dance school has finally found itself a new home having searched in vain for almost a decade.

Just Dance, the brainchild of mum-of-two Lisa Hunter, has been nurturing the talents of would-be Strictly stars for nine years but has never had a permanent home - despite an extensive search.

But this will all change in January, after Miss Hunter struck up an agreement to lease a building of her own at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey.

For the past ten years she has hired out space at City Academy in Bluebell Road.

She said: "While City Academy has been wonderful to us the dream has always been to have somewhere we can call our own.

"We have around 130 children ranging from four to 19 in our classes, mostly from this side of the city, so we needed to make sure we stayed nearby, which is what made the search so hard."

However, before the group can officially move in Miss Hunter is facing a lengthy and expensive refurbishment to get the place up to scratch.

"The floor is concrete at the minute, which we won't be able to dance on and we need all kinds of things like mirrors and barres, so it's going to cost us thousands," she added.

"But it will mean so much to all the girls to have a place that is ours.

"Not having to hire somewhere will get rid of so many little stresses - we don't have to worry if the classes overrun by a few minutes, we'll have somewhere to store our equipment, everything will just be a little easier."

She added: "For the girls, it will mean so much to have a sign over the door with our name in and their own little sense of identity."

The 40-year-old has turned to Go Fund Me in the hope of raising enough to support the move, while the group's annual Christmas show and raffle will also support the campaign.

Tickets for the show, on Saturday, December 18 at the Hewett School, can be bought via the Stage Stubs website.

To support the campaign, visit Miss Hunter's Go Fund Me page.

