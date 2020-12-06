Junkyard Market teases Christmas additions

Published: 4:05 PM December 6, 2020

The team at Fat Teds Streat Food ready for the diners at the Junkyard Market. From left, Cem Oruc, Penelope Othon, Hannah Harper-Newman, and Josh Birmingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Thousands of revellers have dined at an outdoor Norwich street food market in the space of a few days.

Since reopening on Thursday, nearly 5,000 people have visited Junkyard Market, which is based in the car park outside St Mary's Works.

It has returned for the winter season after a hugely successful summer, which saw a total of 27,000 diners tuck into street food.

Three-year-old Aurora Jackson tackles a massive burger at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

This time around organiser Michael Femi-Ola said the venture, which has employed 60 people from the local area, had stayed true to its roots and remained a community focussed project.

But as Christmas creeps closer, visitors can expect a more festive themed market including a light tunnel and tyre trees.

Food vendors, which currently include Caribbean eaterie Only Jerkin and Turkish stall Piddaji, will also put a festive spin on the menu.

Ali Bulut, front, and Ersin Corskun, creating Pida, traditional Turkish flatbread on their stall Piddaji at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Femi-OIa said: "We are conscious that people aren't fully in the Christmas spirit yet, having just come out of lockdown.

"We haven't gone Christmassy in week one but every week it will get more and more festive - especially in the set design.

"We've also got an exciting collaboration and we're looking to serve Christmas themed drinks like mulled wine and boozy hot chocolate."

Lani Lam at work at the Daja street food stall at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

To comply with tier 2 restrictions, up to six people can book tables, which are socially-distanced, at Junkyard Market.

As the event is outside, people from different households can mix and order food and drinks through an app.

Mr Femi-Ola said: "We have a really good relationship with everyone and make sure both staff and customers are safe."

Diners Jen Thompson and Roy Edwards at the Junkyard Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Outdoor heaters are also hoped to arrive next week as Mr Femi-Ola said they wanted to ensure they were environmentally-friendly.

As for next year, Mr Femi-Ola said he hoped that Junkyard Market could return but it depended on the landlord's plans.

He has also launched Junkyard Market in Ipswich and Chelmsford.

The Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works car park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Junkyard Market in Norwich will be held on December 4 to 20 on Fridays to Sundays and then daily from December 21 to 31, excluding Christmas Day.