Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Fears for safety of 46-year-old man missing from North Walsham area

20 November, 2018 - 15:58
Julian Gaunt is missing from the North Walsham area. Picture: Norfolk police

Julian Gaunt is missing from the North Walsham area. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 46-year-old man who is missing from the North Walsham area.

Julian Gaunt, of The Street in Honing, was reported missing at 10.50pm on Monday, November 19 and he could be in the Norwich area.

Inspector Nick Palin said: “Julian spoke to a family member at 6pm on Monday but he has not been seen or heard from since.

“There was a possible sighting of Julian in Norwich, close to the UEA, at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, November 20, however, we are concerned for his welfare and we would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact police.”

He is white, about 5ft 9 tall, of stocky build, with receding hair and a beard. He’s wearing a black Barbour-style coat, jeans, grey shoes, and carrying a black Karrimor rucksack with a red front.

Call Norfolk police immediately on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sex attacker who tied woman to bed during two-day crime spree gets life sentence

Gary Nathan. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide