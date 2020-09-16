Search

Advanced search

‘Water everywhere’ - Youth club to launch £25,000 appeal for roof repairs

PUBLISHED: 17:46 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 16 September 2020

Hethersett Jubliee Youth Club needs to raise money to repair its roof. Picture: Google Map

Hethersett Jubliee Youth Club needs to raise money to repair its roof. Picture: Google Map

Archant

Any threat of wet weather will give a Norfolk youth club a real headache.

Rain has exposed serious weaknesses in the roof of Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club in Back Lane which now faces a £25,000 repair bill.

Hethersett resident and youth club supporter Angela Eden was in the building recently when the water began to come in

“I was at a meeting in the hall and, to my horror, the heavens opened. Rain, rain, rain through the roof and water everywhere,” she said.

“As fast as it was mopped up there it was again.”

Angela is passionate about a village the size of Hethersett providing a good youth club facility for young people

“I know the club has some money towards repairing the roof but I feel very strongly about this subject,” she said.

“All the new builds going on around us, we need a decent repair for the youngsters in this village and need to get this sorted before normality returns after this big lockdown.”

You may also want to watch:

Youth Club trustee Gillian Saunders said the situation was severe.

“We are in the process of getting quotes to replace it as it leaks and is getting worse,” she said.

“If the wind blows in a certain direction and it rains hard, the water comes in now in several places.

“Even normal rain needs a bucket or two conveniently placed.”

Repairs will prove expensive as the current roof includes asbestos which would have to be professionally removed.

“One quote we had was £14,000 just for replacement and scaffolding and that doesn’t include removal of the current roof.

“We are about to launch an appeal for money and look at grants we can apply for, but fundraising is difficult at the moment and I expect the grants won’t be easy to get either.

“It could be that the current roof is beyond repair.

“Most of the time it isn’t as bad as it has been with the recent rain, but obviously it isn’t going to get better.

“I think we are looking at between £15,000 and £20,000 for repairs,” Ms Saunders added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£10 deposits and street food keep Norwich pub thriving with ‘very few no-shows’

The team at The Last Pub Standing in Norwich on how they've adapted during lockdown, (L-R) Chris Oxbury (general manager), Abbie Carter (marketing manager), Jez Prewer-Andrews (events manager) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Erpingham House founder Loui Blake reveals his other favourite places to eat in Norwich

Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Norwich city centre

Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£10 deposits and street food keep Norwich pub thriving with ‘very few no-shows’

The team at The Last Pub Standing in Norwich on how they've adapted during lockdown, (L-R) Chris Oxbury (general manager), Abbie Carter (marketing manager), Jez Prewer-Andrews (events manager) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

CONFIRMED: Canaries reveal ballot plan to decide 1,000 fans who will attend Preston game

Norwich City's last game with fans at Carrow Road was a 1-0 win over Leicester on February 28 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Sinani and Sitti set for loan spells in Belgium

Daniel Sinani during Norwich City's pre-season training camp in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Stupid’ 30mph limit could be slashed on four city roads

A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Claire Kidman, Cavan Stewart, Gaye De Leiros, Bill Chapamn & Marian Chapman Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

11 quirky autumn days out in Norfolk

Some fascinating new artefacts have been discovered at Oxburgh Hall. Picture: IAN BURT

Bridge works to close road overnight

Carrow Bridge in Norwich Picture: Ian Clarke