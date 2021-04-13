Personal trainer rides wave of £1 FA Cup bet win to open first gym
- Credit: Bobby Harrison
A Norwich personal trainer who has spent five years building up his fitness business has opened his first gym.
Jordan Hipperson, owner of Perfit Fitness, has been working towards owning his own premises after going self-employed aged 22 after winning nearly £16,000 on a £1 FA Cup bet.
On Monday, he welcomed the first gym-goers to Perfit Gym, on Concorde Road, with 75 inquiries from people ahead of opening.
But the gym's twist is members do not carry out private training, but instead participate in small group personal training sessions, with Mr Hipperson's aim to create a fitness community.
The business owner said he wanted to create a comfortable environment for like-minded members wanting to improve their health and wellbeing.
The 27-year-old said: "You could have an Olympic athlete and someone who has not done anything since PE and they are doing the same thing.
You may also want to watch:
"One person might be inspiring another person and others are encouraging and pushing each other on.
"Technically they are on another level to another person but they share the community by being in the group.
Most Read
- 1 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
- 2 Streets of Norwich packed as lockdown rules ease
- 3 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- 4 Landlord fined £6,100 for state of Norwich apartment block
- 5 Tables fill at restaurants and pubs as bar serves 450 on reopening day
- 6 Mamas & Papas opens new Norwich store
- 7 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash
- 8 Debenhams 'manic' as queue snakes around corner for closing down sale
- 9 Sisters deny burglary at retirement apartment in which £100 was stolen
- 10 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
"Once people put the headphones in there is no discussion, they put their head down and most people feel a bit intimidated.
"The setting we're creating, you come in, you do talk to people, you speak to people, and that's how you learn."
Spaces are limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the gym running two lots of sessions for six people several times a day, led by Mr Hipperson, his partner Abi Cossey or employee George Luckett.
The gym also has an outdoor space to teach.
While monitoring guidelines, Mr Hipperson said his focus was to make users feel as safe as possible when they come in.
He said: "We cannot have everyone in the same space but we are trying to get that community feel."
In lockdown, Mr Hipperson started up a Facebook group where he posted free workout videos for people to follow and keep fit at home, while running online Zoom and outdoor classes.
Perfit Gym will be open seven days a week with members able to book onto the sessions which will run between 6am and 9pm.