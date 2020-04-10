How a Norwich woman will complete a marathon during lockdown

Archant

Two-thousand football toe taps and jumping jacks per day are ways a Norwich woman will tackle a marathon to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Stephanie Garbutt is taking part in a virutal amarton to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Stephanie Garbutt

Stephanie Garbutt, from the Golden Triangle, will take part in a virtual marathon launched by Norfolk charity Little Lifts, and will take 60,000 steps, the equivalent of 26.2 miles, over the course of April.

The 36-year-old, who urges others to take part, will take on 2,000 extra steps or repetitions every day to reach the goal, but indoors, to keep within government regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

People are encouraged to take part in a virtual marathon, spread out over April, to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Oa Hackett

So far, Mrs Garbutt, along with her children and husband, has completed 2,000 repetitions or equivalent steps of football toe taps, jumping jacks, running up and down the stairs and a dance-a-thon.

Mrs Garbutt, who co-owns Fig Bar and Salt and is a personal trainer at Dynamic Fitness, said: “Through our two restaurants we normally sponsor Little Lifts but as they are both closed due to pandemic this is a different way of supporting them.

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts a charity which sends out care packages to breast cancer patients. Picture: Oa Hackett

“I think it is such an amazing charity as it encourages community spirit and support, as well as bringing women and families together. Everybody knows someone who has had cancer and Little Lifts can make patients feel less alone.

Oa and Greg Hackett with Little Lift packages which are sent to breast cancer patients in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Oa Hackett

“During this time it’s also important to keep as active as possible for both physical and mental well being, within guidelines, so this is such a wonderful way to support the charity.”

The virtual marathon has been set up by Little Lifts, a charity which works with every NHS hospital in Norfolk and Suffolk to provide women undergoing breast cancer treatment with care packs to help with the side effects of chemotherapy, as well as uplifting treats.

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, said: “Breast cancer doesn’t stop during Covid-19 and it’s incredible that so many people have decided to help us. Within 24 hours we had over 200 people sign up. As well as raising money we want to encourage people to get active while adhering to government guidelines during lockdown.”

Entry costs £10 for adults or £5 for under 16s, with all proceeds going towards Little Lifts. Entrants can also fundraise separately if they wish.

To sign-up visit www.littlelifts.org.uk