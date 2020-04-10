Search

Advanced search

How a Norwich woman will complete a marathon during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:08 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:08 10 April 2020

Stephanie Garbutt, from the Golden Triangle, will do an additional 2,000 steps or reps a day for the breast cancer charity. Picture: Stephanie Garbutt

Stephanie Garbutt, from the Golden Triangle, will do an additional 2,000 steps or reps a day for the breast cancer charity. Picture: Stephanie Garbutt

Archant

Two-thousand football toe taps and jumping jacks per day are ways a Norwich woman will tackle a marathon to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Stephanie Garbutt is taking part in a virutal amarton to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Stephanie GarbuttStephanie Garbutt is taking part in a virutal amarton to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Stephanie Garbutt

Stephanie Garbutt, from the Golden Triangle, will take part in a virtual marathon launched by Norfolk charity Little Lifts, and will take 60,000 steps, the equivalent of 26.2 miles, over the course of April.

The 36-year-old, who urges others to take part, will take on 2,000 extra steps or repetitions every day to reach the goal, but indoors, to keep within government regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

People are encouraged to take part in a virtual marathon, spread out over April, to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Oa HackettPeople are encouraged to take part in a virtual marathon, spread out over April, to raise money for Little Lifts. Picture: Oa Hackett

So far, Mrs Garbutt, along with her children and husband, has completed 2,000 repetitions or equivalent steps of football toe taps, jumping jacks, running up and down the stairs and a dance-a-thon.

Mrs Garbutt, who co-owns Fig Bar and Salt and is a personal trainer at Dynamic Fitness, said: “Through our two restaurants we normally sponsor Little Lifts but as they are both closed due to pandemic this is a different way of supporting them.

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts a charity which sends out care packages to breast cancer patients. Picture: Oa HackettOa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts a charity which sends out care packages to breast cancer patients. Picture: Oa Hackett

You may also want to watch:

“I think it is such an amazing charity as it encourages community spirit and support, as well as bringing women and families together. Everybody knows someone who has had cancer and Little Lifts can make patients feel less alone.

Oa and Greg Hackett with Little Lift packages which are sent to breast cancer patients in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Oa HackettOa and Greg Hackett with Little Lift packages which are sent to breast cancer patients in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Oa Hackett

“During this time it’s also important to keep as active as possible for both physical and mental well being, within guidelines, so this is such a wonderful way to support the charity.”

The virtual marathon has been set up by Little Lifts, a charity which works with every NHS hospital in Norfolk and Suffolk to provide women undergoing breast cancer treatment with care packs to help with the side effects of chemotherapy, as well as uplifting treats.

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, said: “Breast cancer doesn’t stop during Covid-19 and it’s incredible that so many people have decided to help us. Within 24 hours we had over 200 people sign up. As well as raising money we want to encourage people to get active while adhering to government guidelines during lockdown.”

Entry costs £10 for adults or £5 for under 16s, with all proceeds going towards Little Lifts. Entrants can also fundraise separately if they wish.

To sign-up visit www.littlelifts.org.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Bucket-list builder: Great seaside piers

The pier at Scheveningen in Netherlands has a ferris wheel and a bungee jump at the end Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Survey shows most parents not confident home schooling children during coronavirus

A survey shows parents are not confident homeschooling their children. Pic: Getty Images.

How a Norwich woman will complete a marathon during lockdown

Stephanie Garbutt, from the Golden Triangle, will do an additional 2,000 steps or reps a day for the breast cancer charity. Picture: Stephanie Garbutt

‘We will be patrolling’ - Drivers warned not to speed despite some courses being cancelled

Police will continue patrolling the roads during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24