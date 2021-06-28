Celebration event for former Lotus worker known as Magic
Historic aircraft, entertainers, a display of Lotus cars, a visit from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and much more marked the life of a Norfolk man known simply as Magic.
Friends, relatives and former workmates came together at Old Buckenham Airfield for a socially distanced celebration of the life of John Mountain from Hethersett.
Mr Mountain, who was 65, died suddenly in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on February 16.
His wife Viv and stepsons, Steve and Gary Maddams, put a thanksgiving celebration on ice until the relaxation of Covid rules.
Steve Maddams said: “It was John’s wish to have a small funeral but a party to remember him by. He loved it on the airfield where he would take photographs of the aircraft. Wherever we went John would bring his camera and would often get lost for hours.
"There are so many people in the world with John shaped holes in their lives and he certainly will never be forgotten."
Aircraft paying their own tribute to John included a Spitfire from Biggin Hill and a Piper Cub.
Mr Mountain was a big supporter of both the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service – both of which were represented at the celebration of his life.
He worked for Lotus Cars for over 20 years and gained the nickname “Magic” because of his ability to take virtually anything apart and put it back together again. He was a specialist in electrical circuits and also designed audio systems.
Patrick Peel, chief executive of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and former head of communications at Group Lotus, referred to Mr Mountain as “a great ambassador for Lotus and an outstanding electrical engineer.”
Outside his love of cars and Grand Prix racing, Mr Mountain was a keen skier, cricketer, follower of Norwich City and Sea Scout leader who had achieved the Queen’s Scout Award.
He is succeeded by his wife Viv, his father George, two stepsons and four step grandchildren.
The celebration event also featured Norfolk entertainer Ben Langley and Sean Goodman, a Norfolk magician who performed at Mr Mountain's wedding.