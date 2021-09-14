John Cleese shares Norwich artist's 'wonderful work'
- Credit: Neil Gaul, Instagram @drawingsbygaul/Ian West, PA Wire
A Fawlty Towers superfan was left feeling happier than Basil in a hotel without any guests when John Cleese shared his artwork.
Neil Gaul, 40, from Norwich, draws portraits of celebrities in his spare time — with many of them being widely shared on social media.
The latest famous face to share his artwork was John Cleese, who put the picture of him on his Instagram and Twitter accounts with the caption "wonderful work".
The drawing is of Cleese as headmaster Brian Stimpson in 1986 film Clockwise. In the film he tries to get to the annual Headmasters' Conference at the fictional University of Norwich on time.
Mr Gaul said: "I am a massive Python fan and I have all the Fawlty Towers episodes memorised.
"I did the drawing during the first lockdown and it took me around two hours and I shared it once before, but I thought I would share it again.
"On Saturday, I was sitting in the Fat Cat Brewery Tap enjoying a pint and a book and got loads of notifications and I was buzzing.
"A thumbs up from Basil Fawlty is something you remember all your life."