Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
- Credit: Archant
Only Fools and Horses star John Challis, who played car dealer Boycie in the hit sitcom, has cancelled his UK tour due to a secret two-year battle with cancer.
The actor was due to perform at the Norwich Arts Centre in St Benedicts Street on Wednesday, October 6.
He was only able to complete the first night of his 30-date speaking tour, which was at the Stourport Civic Centre in Worcestershire last Friday.
A statement on the website of venue Komedia Bath, where he was due to perform this Friday, said: “Due to ill health, John Challis’s tour is cancelled with immediate effect.
"John received a cancer diagnosis two years hence and is not fit to perform.
"He completed the first show of his present tour, intending to continue.
"However, he has been advised to cancel further engagements.”
In the 90-minute show, he was set to share stories and anecdotes from his career, including behind-the-scenes secrets from the Only Fools and Horses set.