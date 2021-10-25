Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise

Published: 3:46 PM October 25, 2021

People living in Norwich looked to the skies this morning as US fighter jets caused a stir when they flew over the city.

They were heard at around 10.45am and again at 1.45pm, with many people taking to social media to ask where they were from.

A spokesman for the US Air Force, based at RAF Lakenheath, confirmed it had aircraft flying over the city at those times.

They said: "We had aircraft flying over Norwich as part of our routine training, which is conducted in accordance with the MOD and UK airspace regulations.

"Routine trainings like this are a demonstration of our commitment to collective defence and cooperative security alongside the UK, and our other allies and partners in the region."