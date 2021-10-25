News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Jets heard roaring over Norwich for training exercise

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:46 PM October 25, 2021   
File photo of a F-15 jet at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Ian Burt

File photo of a F-15 jet at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

People living in Norwich looked to the skies this morning as US fighter jets caused a stir when they flew over the city.

They were heard at around 10.45am and again at 1.45pm, with many people taking to social media to ask where they were from.

A spokesman for the US Air Force, based at RAF Lakenheath, confirmed it had aircraft flying over the city at those times.

They said: "We had aircraft flying over Norwich as part of our routine training, which is conducted in accordance with the MOD and UK airspace regulations.

"Routine trainings like this are a demonstration of our commitment to collective defence and cooperative security alongside the UK, and our other allies and partners in the region."

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alive Church abandoned bus

'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion pub, inset Stuart Robertson

'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Wyer whose council flay windows have been screwed shut. Picture: Danielle Booden

Housing News

Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon