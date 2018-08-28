Search

Inquest opens into baby who did not wake from a nap

PUBLISHED: 11:54 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 26 November 2018

Danielle and Jason Duggan whose 18-month-old daughter Jessica Lacey died suddenly when she was having a nap at her home at Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An eighteen-month-old girl died at a Norwich hospital after being found unresponsive, a coroner’s court heard.

Jessica Lacey Duggan died on October 25 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Jessica, who was born on April 15 2017, lived at Bradenham Road, Shipdham.

Jessica’s parents Danielle and Jason previously told this newspaper they realised their daughter had stopped breathing during her nap at 4.30pm on October 25, after the family spent the day out shopping.

At an inquest opening held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, November 26, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the case for a pre-inquest review to be held on January 8.

