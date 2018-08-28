Search

Funeral planned for 20-year-old student Jess Fairweather

PUBLISHED: 11:06 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 22 October 2018

Jess Fairweather, left, with his brother Sam, on Cromer Pier. Picture: COURTESY OF SAM FAIRWEATHER

The funeral of 20-year-old student Jess Fairweather will take place on Tuesday, October 30.

Mr Fairweather, who was from North Walsham, was found dead in his room at Norwich’s University of East Anglia (UEA) on October 11, just a few weeks after he moved to the campus to study law.

Mr Fairweather’s family said everyone was welcome to attend the funeral, and were asked to wear black or dark colours.

His Brother, Sam, asked if anyone wanting to be there to contact him via Facebook so they could get an idea of numbers to expect.

Mr Fairweather, who was originally from Cromer, was a keen member of the Walsham Warriors badminton club, and had previously attended North Walsham High School and Paston College.

He was known as a bright and popular student with a good sense of humour, and had become a member of the UEA’s Law Society.

The service will take place at Bluebell Wood Burial Park in Old Church Road, Hainford at 2pm.

